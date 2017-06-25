Rossi wins Dutch MotoGP

Assen - Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi won a gripping Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to move up to third in the championship behind new leader Andrea Dovizioso.

The evergreen 38-year-old claimed his first victory for a year and his 10th at Assen after a thrilling duel with compatriot Danilo Petrucci.

Rossi nabbed the win by barely the length of his Yamaha bike from Petrucci, with defending champion Marc Marquez taking third.

Dovizioso finished fifth to take the championship lead from Maverick Vinales, who crashed out.

Results from the Dutch Grand Prix

1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:41.149

2. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 41:41.212

3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:46.350

4. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 41:46.392

5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:46.476

6. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 42:04.539

7. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 42:18.131

8. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 42:18.207

9. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Suzuki 42:18.315

10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 42:43.078

11. Pol Espargaro (Spain) KTM 42:50.533

12. Tito Rabat (Spain) Honda 42:51.270

13. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 42:51.493

14. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 43:16.804

15. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 25 Laps



























