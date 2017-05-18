NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Rossi, Vinales hope for better after Jerez woes

2017-05-18 07:57
Valentino Rossi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Le Mans - Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales will look to rediscover their impressive early-season form at this weekend's French MotoGP after a difficult race in Spain.

Veteran Italian Rossi leads the championship with 62 points after four rounds, while Vinales is a close second after winning the first two races in Qatar and Argentina.

But the pair struggled in Jerez last time out, Vinales finishing sixth following his retirement at the Grand Prix of the Americas and Rossi trailing home in 10th as Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez sealed a one-two finish for Honda.

"After the difficulties during the Jerez weekend, the Le Mans GP will be very important," said Rossi, who finished on the podium in each of the opening three races before his Spanish travails.

"It is true that we are still first in the championship standings, and this is nice for us, but we need to improve the bike to be really competitive," added the 38-year-old, who is a three-time winner at Le Mans.

Vinales hopes the return to the site of his first MotoGP top-three finish a year ago, when he was still with Suzuki, can spark a quick recovery.

"The race in Jerez was very difficult for us," admitted the Spaniard. "Luckily during the test on Monday in Jerez we had a totally different result, it was a really good test.

"For that reason we're arriving in France with a positive mind. Le Mans is a good track for us, it suits my riding style, and we can do a really good job there."

Both Marquez and Pedrosa have both cranked up the pace after failing to finish in Argentina, but their thoughts were with former world champion Nicky Hayden on Wednesday after the American was seriously hurt while riding his bicycle in Italy.

He was rushed to hospital with severe chest and head injuries, according to local reports.

"Best wishes @NickyHayden! Stay strong my friend! #GoNicky," Pedrosa tweeted, while Marquez also took to Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside the 2006 MotoGP champion. "My thoughts are with you," he added.

Over 100 000 fans are expected to flock to Le Mans for the race weekend, with French rookie Johann Zarco set to garner plenty of attention after making a seamless step up from the Moto2 category.

"I have the chance to really impress the general public in MotoGP. That wasn't the case in Moto2 despite my two titles," said Zarco.

World championship standings ahead of Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Mans:

MotoGP

1. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 62 points, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 60, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 58, 4. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 52, 5. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 41, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 35, 7. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda LCR) 29, 8. Jonas Folger (GER/Yamaha Tech3) 29, 9. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 28, 10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 26

Moto2

1. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Kalex) 75 pts, 2. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Kalex) 64, 3. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 59, 4. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 49, 5. Franceso Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 33, 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Kalex) 32, 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 31, 8. Dominique Aergerter (SUI/Suter) 27, 9. Lorenzo Baldassari (ITA/Kalex) 26, 10. Xavi Vierge (ESP/Tech3) 25

Moto3

1. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 74 pts, 2. Romano Fenati (ITA/Honda) 65, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Honda) 59, 4. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 49, 5. Aron Canet (ESP/Honda) 43, 6. Fabio di Giannantonio (ITA/Honda) 35, 7. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 35, 8. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/KTM) 23, 9. Juanfran Guevara (ESP/KTM) 23, 10. Nicolo Bulega (ITA/KTM) 22

Read more on:    valentino rossi  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bottas: Blocking Vettel became 'my mission'

2017-05-17 22:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok team: Instability reigns supreme Sonny Bill catches up with 'bro' Parnell Hey Allister, load the Boks with Lions! Super Rugby: Weekend teams Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 