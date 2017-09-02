Rossi leaves hospital after surgery

Milan - Italian motorcycling star Valentino Rossi vowed to
get back on his bike as quickly as possible as he was discharged from hospital
on Saturday following surgery on a broken leg.
The nine-time world champion in all categories was operated
on in Ancona, eastern Italy, on Friday after breaking his right leg in a
training crash near his home town of Urbino.
Doctors had estimated that the 38-year-old would need to
remain in hospital for up to four days after surgery but he was discharged
after just one night.
"I will do everything I can to get back as soon as
possible," Rossi said in a statement released by his Movistar Yahama team.
"I spent a good night, I slept, and this morning I felt
good. The doctors visited me and they gave me the OK to go home, where I'll be
able to rest even better.
"I will begin the rehabilitation as soon as possible
and we'll see how my body reacts before making any decisions."
The veteran racer is expected to be sidelined for two
months, meaning he would miss the next two MotoGP races in San Marino and Spain
but could possibly return in Japan on October 15.
"It will depend a lot on him but I think that he will
have to rest at least 40 days," Dr. Raffaele Pascarella, who carried out
the surgery, said on Friday.
"However, he has already said he wants to return as
soon as possible."
Dr Pascarella said a nail inserted to stabilise the rider's
leg would remain in place for 18 months.
This is the second time Rossi - who is lying fourth in this
season's MotoGP standings after 12 of 18 races -- has crashed this year. In May
he was treated in hospital for chest and stomach injuries after a motocross
training spill.
San Marino hosts the next race on September 10 with Rossi 26
points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.