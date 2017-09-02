NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Rossi leaves hospital after surgery

2017-09-02 12:33
Valentino Rossi (Getty Images)
Related Links

Milan - Italian motorcycling star Valentino Rossi vowed to get back on his bike as quickly as possible as he was discharged from hospital on Saturday following surgery on a broken leg. 

The nine-time world champion in all categories was operated on in Ancona, eastern Italy, on Friday after breaking his right leg in a training crash near his home town of Urbino. 

Doctors had estimated that the 38-year-old would need to remain in hospital for up to four days after surgery but he was discharged after just one night. 

"I will do everything I can to get back as soon as possible," Rossi said in a statement released by his Movistar Yahama team. 

"I spent a good night, I slept, and this morning I felt good. The doctors visited me and they gave me the OK to go home, where I'll be able to rest even better. 

"I will begin the rehabilitation as soon as possible and we'll see how my body reacts before making any decisions." 

The veteran racer is expected to be sidelined for two months, meaning he would miss the next two MotoGP races in San Marino and Spain but could possibly return in Japan on October 15. 

"It will depend a lot on him but I think that he will have to rest at least 40 days," Dr. Raffaele Pascarella, who carried out the surgery, said on Friday. 

"However, he has already said he wants to return as soon as possible." 

Dr Pascarella said a nail inserted to stabilise the rider's leg would remain in place for 18 months. 

This is the second time Rossi - who is lying fourth in this season's MotoGP standings after 12 of 18 races -- has crashed this year. In May he was treated in hospital for chest and stomach injuries after a motocross training spill. 

San Marino hosts the next race on September 10 with Rossi 26 points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.

Read more on:    valentino rossi  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'A no brainer': Mercedes to extend Valtteri Bottas' contract

2017-09-02 10:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start Cullinan convicted over child maintenance 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde Ruan Botha excited about life at Sharks Sharapova in 'Where is Wozniacki?' jibe
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 