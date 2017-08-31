Ricciardo unwilling to be Vettel's No 2

Cape Town - Daniel Ricciardo has said he would not entertain a move to Ferrari if it meant he had to be second in command behind Sebastian Vettel.



The Aussie is out of contract at the end of next year and has been linked with a move to the Scuderia, where a seat could become available if they choose not to renew Kimi Raikkonen's deal for another season.

But Ricciardo has warned that he would only reunite with his former Red Bull team-mate if they were both given equal treatment.

"I haven't thought that far ahead to be honest, in terms of what the quality would be like if I was there," Ricciardo told Sky Sports News.

"But if you were in that negotiation process with a team then that's the first thing you'd talk about. Equal equipment, no playing second fiddle.

"Obviously I'm in a position where I believe I should be fighting for the front. If a team said 'we'll sign you but you're going to play bridesmaid to this guy,' 100 percent I'm not signing there. It's something you'd talk about in early negotiations.

"For sure, Seb is happy with his team-mate. That's clear to everyone."