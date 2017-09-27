'Priceless' Hamilton gives Mercedes grey hair

Cape Town - Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton is "priceless", however there are times that the driver gives his bosses "grey hair."

Hamilton is without a doubt a star behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car with the Brit leading this year's championship by 28 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel as he chases a fourth World title.

However, it is not always smooth sailing with the 32-year-old.

Hamilton has courted controversy on and off the track, and when it comes to marketing may not always be Mercedes' best brand ambassador as he often opts to drive a Ferrari road car.