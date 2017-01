Ro Cuarto - Stephane Peterhansel won a seventh Dakar Rally car title on Saturday ahead of French Peugeot team-mates Sbastien Loeb and Cyril Despres.

The 51-year-old Peterhansel added the 2017 title to his previous six wins on four wheels and his six on two, the first coming in 1991.

It is the second time that Peugeot have swept the podium after 1990, before the French car maker withdrew from the race to return in 2015.