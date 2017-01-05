NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Peterhansel leads Peugeot sweep

2017-01-05 08:23
Stephane Peterhansel (AP)
Related Links

San Salvador de Jujuy - Defending champion Stephane Peterhansel led a Peugeot sweep of the top-three finishing spots on the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday with teammate Sebastien Loeb narrowly retaining the overall lead.

Peterhansel, 51, seeking a 13th career triumph in the gruelling 9,000km endurance event, finished the San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy stage in Argentina in 4 hours 18 min 17 sec.

Carlos Sainz, the 2010 champion, was second, coming home 1 min 54 sec behind the Frenchman Peterhansel. Third was nine-time world rally champion Loeb at 3 min 8 sec off the lead.

Loeb stays in the overall lead with a paper-thin 0.42sec advantage over Sainz and a 4.18sec gap on Peterhansel.

"It's a really good day for Peugeot. We've lost, not completely but probably, two rivals in Nasser Al Attiyah and Giniel de Villiers, so it's a little bit clearer at the front of the race," said Peterhansel, who had struggled in the first two stages, finishing seventh and 12th.

Wednesday's stage was split into two sections with the second part over a 124km timed run seeing the competitors race at altitude hitting 5 000m for the first time in the 2017 event.

However, it was a test too far for Toyota, who are seen as Peugeot's major rivals for the title.

Longtime stage leader Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar, the 2011 and 2015 champion who was just 28 seconds behind Loeb overnight, came to a halt for over an hour when he damaged a wheel on his vehicle.

Toyota teammates Giniel de Villiers, the 2005 winner, and 2004 champion Nani Roma also hit technical trouble on the exhausting climb.

Spain's Joan Barreda won the third stage of the motorcycle event by more than 10 minutes to take the overall lead.

The Honda rider dominated the 780km (364km timed) stage in 4 hours 22 min 41 sec.

Overnight leader and defending champion Toby Price of Australia was close to 23 minutes off the pace on his KTM.

"I was lucky and I did a good job. It was a really tough stage but I kept my focus during all the stage, so I am really happy with the work," said Barreda.

"It's still too early to talk about winning. There are still seven thousand kilometres to go."

Britain's Sam Sunderland is second overall at 11 min 20sec behind Barreda while Paulo Goncalves of Portugal holds third spot at 14min 42sec.

Thursday's fourth stage, over 521km from San Salvador de Jujuy to Tupiza in Bolivia will be raced to altitudes of around 3 500m.

Read more on:    stephane peterhansel  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

2017 won't be another learning year, says Verstappen

2017-01-04 20:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Proteas close in on victory at Newlands Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner SA braces for possibility of Abbott exit Philander defends decision to bat again
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 