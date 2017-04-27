NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

No team orders at Mercedes - Bottas

2017-04-27 16:42
Valtteri Bottas (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Sochi - Champions Mercedes have not spoken to Valtteri Bottas about introducing team orders at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix despite telling him to move over for Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain.

The Finnish driver, who joined the team this season as replacement for retired 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, has been widely tipped as likely to be demoted to "number two" driver in a bid to boost Hamilton's title challenge.

But under scrutiny from reporters during Thursday's pre-race news conference at the Sochi Autodrom, Bottas said: "Nobody has spoken to me about this and there are a lot of 'ifs' in your question anyway."

"We have not had the conversation because I do not think there is any need to. This team never really has had number one or two drivers and it's not planning to," he added.

"It's always trying to give equal chance to both drivers."

Three-time world champion Hamilton has won once and finished second twice this year behind the early leader of the title race, Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Hamilton made clear his frustrations after the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out and stressed the need for Mercedes to produce flawless weekends if they are to stay in close contention in what looks like being a tight battle with Ferrari and Vettel over the coming months.

Bottas, who did 143 laps in testing at Bahrain following the race as the team sought a solution to their tyre-wear and tyre management problems, was twice asked to let Hamilton pass him during the last race.

Bottas said he will continue to obey such instructions, but said it is within his power to make sure it is not necessary.

"If I have some issues in this race, or we are on different strategies, or Lewis is stuck behind me, or something, if the team tells me to move over I will - because we are doing this as a team and our target is to get maximum points."

Read more on:    valtteri bottas  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The cricket coach searching for our next black superstar

53 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... ICC passes changes to curb 'Big 3' dominance Bouchard urges life ban for 'cheater' Sharapova Europe is an option, says EP Rugby boss
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 