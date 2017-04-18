NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Nasr's 'non-authorised' Twitter gaffe

2017-04-18 13:42
Felipe Nasr (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Felipe Nasr has been quick to deny that a tweet disparaging Renault's Jolyon Palmer came from him, insisting his account was hacked.

Following Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, a race in which Nico Hulkenberg scored Renault's first points while Palmer faded to 13th a lap down on the race winner, Nasr's Twitter account hit out at the British driver.

"Come on guys! WTF is Palmer doing there??? Please hire Felipe Nasr immediately!" read the tweet.

It was subsequently deleted.

Nasr later clarified the tweet, revealing that it was not made by him.

"Hi guys, I had a non-authorized access in my twitter account," he said.

"Sorry for any inconvenience. I have already changed all my passwords."

