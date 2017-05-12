NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Moss back home following chest infection

2017-05-12 10:46
Stirling Moss (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Nearly five months after he was admitted to hospital for a serious chest infection, Sir Stirling Moss has returned home.

Moss, 87, took ill while on holiday in Singapore just days before Christmas.

He was admitted to hospital and, 134 days later, he has finally returned home to London.

"After some 134 days in hospitals, we are delighted to be able to say that Sir Stirling is now at home," read a statement on his website.

"He is thrilled to be back where he belongs. He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew.

"He and Lady Moss are enormously grateful to the medical staff, both here and abroad, who worked so tirelessly to make all this possible.

"They also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support. It has been overwhelming and given them a lot of strength, smiles and hope.

"For now, they are looking forward to just lying back on their pillows in their bedroom and watching the Spanish Grand Prix."

Read more on:    stirling moss  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: 2017 Spanish Grand Prix - 1st practice

2017-05-12 09:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana Jean de Villiers shares thoughts on Bok flyhalf poser LIVE: Blues 45-25 Cheetahs Super Rugby: Weekend teams Bulls call on new skipper for Highlanders
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips the high-flying Lions to LOSE to the Brumbies!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 