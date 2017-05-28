NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Monte Carlo’s jewel of the Triple Crown

2017-05-28 06:38
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen is on pole for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. (AFP)
Related Links

Michelle Foster

-

Johannesburg - A possible momentum swing in the title race, a resurgent Red Bull, crashes, safety cars, the return of Jenson Button and the absence of Fernando Alonso – this Grand Prix is about more than just the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo.

Monaco made its first appearance on the Formula 1 (F1) calendar back in 1950...the year of the first World Championship. Now, 75 years later, not much has changed.

The Grand Prix track layout still winds through the streets of Monte Carlo, except now they are lined with barriers to prevent drivers from taking a dip in the Mediterranean – something Alberto Ascari and Paul Hawkins did back in their days.

History on their side

Sainte Devote lost some of its pace, chicanes were put in place and the pits are a little bigger – although they could again be a tight squeeze in light of this year’s wider and longer cars.

One thing, though, that has not changed at all is the prestige of winning this race; the jewel in the F1 crown and one third of motor racing’s Triple Crown, along with 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500.

The Triple Crown is an elusive feat, so far achieved only by Graham Hill in the 1960s.

Alonso will on Sunday evening be looking to bag part two of the triple-header as the hapless McLaren driver swaps his F1 car for a Honda-powered Andretti-backed McLaren IndyCar.

But, before the paddock’s focus moves to the US, all eyes will be on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Mercedes arrived at the circuit with momentum and history on their side.

The team has won the past four Monaco Grands Prix, taking over from Red Bull as the kings of Monaco, while one has to go as far back as Michael Schumacher’s 2001 victory to find the last time Ferrari triumphed in the principality.

Battle at the front

The Brackley squad of Mercedes has also been winning other grands prix of late, triumphing in Russia and again in Spain to take the lead from Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship.

It is the Scuderia, though, who are still on top in the drivers’ race.

Sebastian Vettel, winner of the 2011 Monaco Grand Prix, holds a six-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who is one of only two active drivers with more than one Monaco win.

He took the chequered flag in 2008 and again last season.

While many will be tuning in to watch Vettel and Hamilton battle at the front, the nature of the Monte Carlo layout means Red Bull could come strongly into play.

Daniel Ricciardo last season missed out on the win when his team botched his pit stop.

This year, he wants revenge, with Monaco offering Red Bull’s best opportunity for a win, given that power isn’t everything and, in fact, counts for very little on this street circuit.

The likes of Force India, who reached the podium last season, and Williams will be out to capitalise on any mistakes from the big three.

Swimming pool

Mistakes are all too common in Monaco – going as little as an inch in the wrong direction will put the driver into a wall.

Safety cars are the norm, so strategy calls could decide the race.

One driver to watch out for is Button. The 2009 F1 world champion is back in the cockpit, called up by McLaren to stand in for the absent Alonso.

It will be rather ironic if the Briton, like Stoffel Vandoorne did at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, scores McLaren’s first championship points in a race where he’s filling in for Alonso.

But, then again, Button drove his car into the swimming pool twice while preparing in McLaren’s racetrack simulator. – TEAMtalk Media


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Raikkonen takes pole for Monaco GP; Hamilton finishes P14

2017-05-27 15:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Sharks 22 Stormers 10 Another Springbok to head overseas? As it happened: Bulls 20-34 Hurricanes Du Preez added to Springbok squad Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 