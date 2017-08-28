NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Mercedes 'surprised' by Ferrari's pace

2017-08-28 21:31
Toto Wolff (TEAMtalk Media)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ferrari gave Mercedes a real run for their money at the Belgian Grand Prix and Merc team boss, Toto Wolff, admits their rivals have "done a good job" with their package upgrades.

Spa-Francorchamps isn't usually a track that suits the Ferraris, but Sebastian Vettel kept the pressure on Lewis Hamilton during qualifying with the latter only getting pole position after setting a new lap record.

Vettel also kept Hamilton honest on Sunday and they found themselves neck-and-neck for most of the race, but the Mercedes driver somehow managed to hold off the charging German.

Wolff admitted after they race that Ferrari have caught up with them at tracks where they don't usually perform well, and the onus is now on Merc to respond.

"We were surprised. They have done a good job in bringing an upgrade package that works," he told Sky Sports F1.

"This is a track that shouldn't suit them, like Silverstone, and they were much closer than expected. We just have to keep our development scope steep and continue to bring bits on the car and deliver faultlessly."

He added: "We've not been good on high downforce circuits. Like Ferrari has caught us up at circuits like Spa, we need to catch up at circuits like Silverstone. It won't be a walk in the park."

Read more on:    mercedes  |  ferrari  |  toto wolff  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Verstappen facing ‘bunch of penalties' in Monza

2017-08-28 17:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft 5 talking points: Argentina v Boks Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League Boks move up to third in rankings
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 