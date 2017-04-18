NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

'Mercedes owe both drivers equal opportunity'

2017-04-18 21:56
Valtteri Bottas (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Despite issuing team orders in Bahrain in Lewis Hamilton's favour, Toto Wolff insists Mercedes will give both drivers "equal opportunity" - at least at the start of the race.

Although Valtteri Bottas started Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position, the Finn soon found himself behind Sebastian Vettel and with Hamilton on his rear wing.

He was asked to move over for his team-mate and did so with Hamilton chasing down the Ferrari driver only to fall short.

Mercedes had to settle for second and third on the day with questions raised about whether team order could come into play now that Ferrari are in the fight.

"We don't like that, at all," said motorsport boss Wolff.

"It's not what we have done in the last couple of years but the situation is different now so it needs a proper analysis of what it means and where we are.

"We'd like to give equal opportunity at the start of the race, I think we owe it to them. 

"Then you see what we did in the race, we made the call, we made the call twice, because we felt it was the only possibility of winning the race."

Wolff reiterated that Ferrari's resurgence coupled with the fact that Bottas trails Hamilton by 23 points would be taken into consideration in future calls.

"That is the interesting question that we need to analyse at the moment," he added.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Force India co-owner Mallya arrested

2017-04-18 15:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Mallett: Lions bullied Stormers RWC snub for Newlands and Kings Park? Rohan set for long stint on sidelines Varsity Cup Dream Team 2017 announced
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Div: Bosch a once-in-a-generation player Tuks down Maties to win Varsity Cup Bafana job: Baxter in or out? Steyn may turn out for SA 'A' in England

Latest Multimedia

How did Mark Keohane's Stormers v Lions pick pan out?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 