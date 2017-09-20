NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Mercedes 'mustn't drop the ball'

2017-09-20 12:39
Lewis Hamilton (TEAMtalk Media)
Related Links

Cape Town - Having taken a 28-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in Singapore, Toto Wolff says Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton must not let up. 

Hamilton became the first driver this season to win three on the trot when he triumphed in Singapore on Sunday night. 

The British racer's three successive win saw him overturn a deficit to Vettel and take a 28-point lead in the Drivers' standings. 

But with six races remaining, 150 points in total, motorsport boss Wolff concedes that the battle is by no means over. 

"We musn't drop the ball," he said, "but clearly you wouldn't feel comfortable in Ferrari's shoes having a 28-point deficit. 

"So whatever the perspective is, from my opinion, and this is how we've done it in the last years, we just need to do continue and get on with the job. 

"Lots of time for cheering when we've actually done it." 

Asked what psychological impact the 28-point lead would have on Hamilton, Wolff replied: "I think you need to ask him, but I would expect him not to let up. 

"I think he just needs to continue. You cannot let up. 

"There are six races to go, 6 x 25 points to score, but it's clear you'd rather have a 28-point gap than not."

Read more on:    f1  |  lewis hamilton  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

JV: Vettel only has himself to blame

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! 5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Should Allister stick more to specialists? Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell opts not to pick Pollard, Paige
Should Allister stick more to specialists? Jaco Kriel's 2017 season over T20 Global League Steyn's 'realistic' return Springboks: Now not the time for panic SA cricket's new sheriff is in town

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 