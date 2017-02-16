Mercedes 'have an aero advantage'

Cape Town - Ex-F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa believes Mercedes will have an aerodynamic edge this season after getting a head-start on their rivals in the wind tunnel.

Mercedes strolled to a third consecutive Drivers' Championship and Constructors' Championship last season, and de la Rosa believes their clear dominance over the rest of the field means they were able to quickly turn their attention into preparing for the 2017 campaign.

"I'm pretty sure Mercedes has been working in the wind tunnel longer than anyone," De la Rosa told Motorsport.com. "You're limited by wind tunnel hours, and everyone is using the maximum amount of hours now. So the differentiator is the amount of hours you spent in the past on this car and this set of regulations.

"It's always easier when you drive a very good car!

"He will fit perfectly into the team – he's a hard worker, he's not political, he will do his own thing, he won't be bothered by how fast or slow Lewis is.

"And there will be races where he will beat Lewis, 100 percent. He won't beat Lewis over the season, but who is able to beat Lewis?