NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

McLaren drop Honda engines for Renault

2017-09-15 12:59
Renault
Related Links

Singapore - Formula One team McLaren on Friday said they would stop using Honda engines and go with Renault next season, after an unsuccessful partnership with the Japanese manufacturer.

The celebrated British marque announced a three-year deal covering 2018, 2019 and 2020 with Renault, who said they were splitting with Toro Rosso - who will now be powered by Honda.

The announcements had been widely flagged and could ultimately herald a shake-up in the pecking order of Formula One, which is currently dominated by Mercedes and Ferrari.

Honda's exit is likely to convince two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who has repeatedly threatened to quit over the misfiring Honda engines, to stay at McLaren next year.

"Today's announcement gives us the stability we need to move ahead with our chassis and technical programme for 2018 without any further hesitation," said McLaren executive director Zak Brown.

Read more on:    mclaren  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: 2017 Singapore Grand Prix - 1st practice

2017-09-15 10:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Spies takes swipe at Montpellier for manner of axing NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Blow for Boks as Cronje ruled out of All Blacks Test CSA expresses shock at coach murders
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 