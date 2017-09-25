NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Massa: Williams or bust for me next season

2017-09-25 15:33
Felipe Massa (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Felipe Massa believes he has two options next season: stay at Williams for another year or be left doing nothing. 

Massa was due to retire at the end of last season, but Nico Rosberg's shock retirement and Valtteri Bottas moving to Mercedes created an opening for an experienced driver to partner up with Canadian rookie Lance Stroll. 

Massa agreed a new one-year deal and is in talks about extending for another year, but Williams are so far refusing to commit purely to him and are assessing other options. 

When asked by Autosport whether it was a case of Williams or nothing next year, he said: "I think so.

"Or maybe something happens, a guy like Rosberg decides to retire. 

"But I don't think it will happen." 

Massa, who has expressed an interest in joining Formula E one day, also considered looking at other potential Formula 1 opportunities. 

"I looked but maybe teams that I looked at had a different direction in terms of drivers," he added. 

Massa is on a three-man shortlist for the remaining Williams seat alongside reserve driver Paul Di Resta, who covered for the ill Massa at the Hungarian Grand Prix this season, and Robert Kubica, an emerging candidate after Renault opted to take Carlos Sainz from Toro Rosso instead. 

Kubica's comeback plans have taken a slight knock recently as his proposed private test with Williams at Suzuka fell through. 

The two 2014 cars that Stroll has used throughout the season for private testing were both shipped to Circuit of The Americas ahead of more practice time for the Canadian, and his billionaire father was unwilling to give up one car either side of the Singapore Grand Prix when Lance tested twice again at Suzuka. 

The Strolls don't want to pay for another driver's private test, leaving Williams looking for an opportunity to give Kubica a chance to impress somewhere in Europe before the season ends.

Read more on:    felipe massa  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

F1 presses ahead with engine rule change

2017-09-25 11:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Heartbreak for Morne Steyn's Stade Francais Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault SA unveils the triple-win bid to host RWC 2023 Hamilton has no desire to chase Schumacher's record Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 