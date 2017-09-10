NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP

2017-09-10 15:25
Marc Marquez (Getty)
Misano Adriatico - World champion Marc Marquez of Spain won the San Marino MotoGP in slippery conditions on Sunday to join Italy's Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the world championship standings.

Marquez, on a Honda, finished ahead of Italy's Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci on a wet track with Dovizioso, also on a Ducati, finishing third.

Both Marquez and Dovizioso have 199 points in the world championship standings with five races left in the season.

Earlier Swiss rider Dominique Agerter (Suter) won the San Moto2 Grand Prix ahead of Kalex duo Thomas Luthi of Switzerland and Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin, to claim his second career win.

Italy's Romano Fenati of Honda defied driving rain to claim his eighth career win in Moto3.

In a race hampered by numerous falls and skids off the track, Fenati finished ahead of Spanish world champion leader Joan Mir and Italy's Fabio Di Giannantonio, both also riding for Honda.

MotoGP

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 50min 41.565sec, 2. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 1.192, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 11.706, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 16.559, 5. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati) 19.499, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Honda) 24.882, 7. Scott Redding (GBR/Ducati Pramac) 33.872, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 34.662, 9. Jonas Folger (GER/ Yahama Tech3) 54.082, 10. Bradley Smith (GBR/KTM) 57.964

Overall standings

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 199 pts, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 199, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 183, 4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 157, 5. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) 150, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 110, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 95, 8. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 92, 9. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 90, 10. Jonas Folger (GER/ Yahama Tech3) 84

Read more on:    marc marquez  |  motogp
