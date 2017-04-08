NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Marquez takes rainy Argentina MotoGP pole

2017-04-08 21:21
Marc Marquez (Getty Images)
Termas de Ro Hondo - World champion Marc Marquez claimed pole position for the Grand Prix of Argentina on Saturday as the Spaniard dominated in the pouring rain of Termas de Rio Hondo.

The Honda pilot edged Karel Abraham of the Czech Republic in a Ducati, who took a shock second spot on the front row for a career best performance, with Cal Crutchlow, on another Honda, in third spot.

But it was a session to forget for world championship leader Maverick Vinales who won the season-opener in Qatar on his Yamaha debut after a winter of domination in testing.

The Spaniard was only sixth fastest at 1.706sec behind three-time world champion Marquez.

Vinales's teammate Valentino Rossi, who won at the Argentine track in 2015, was seventh fastest and will start Sunday's race from the third row.

Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who was a poor 11th in Qatar, was only 16th on Saturday on his under-performing Ducati.

In Moto 2, Portugal's Miguel Oliveira took pole on a KTM ahead of the Kalex machines of series leader Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.

Britain's John McPhee, on a Honda, took front row honours in Moto3, two weeks after finishing second in Qatar.

Italy's Nicolo Bulega on a KTM and Honda rider Jorge Martin fill out the front row.

