Marko: Red Bull now have best chassis in F1

Cape Town - Motorsports boss Dr Helmut Marko has declared that Red Bull can now boast about having the best chassis in Formula 1 following Max Verstappen's win in Malaysia.

Sunday also saw Red Bull claim their first double-podium finish in a year and the Red Bull garage are licking their lips in anticipation in what they can achieve between now and the end of the season.

"But our race speed was comparable, because in the end Sebastian was on supersoft tyres, and you saw that, when he was catching Ricciardo, he went too close and he ruined his front tyres, so that’s why he had to stop his attack.

“But the big satisfaction is to overtake Mercedes and pull away. It shows that the works that we did since our poor start in Melbourne pays off, and the development goes in the right direction. Chassis-wise, for sure we are the best now.

“We’re going in the right direction and getting faster and faster, the car is really good. If everything stays together, then Max or Daniel can achieve a podium, and maybe one or the other can win.”

Marko believes Red Bull have shown good pace before Malaysia, but was also wary of the prospect of more penalties between now and Abu Dhabi.