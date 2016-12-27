NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Marko mocks indecisive Mercedes

2016-12-27 15:34
Helmut Marko (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Red Bull Racing motorsport boss Helmut Marko has been tickled by rivals Mercedes indecision over finding a replacement for world champion Nico Rosberg.

Mercedes have been plunged into this conundrum by the shock retirement of Rosberg at the end of the 2016 season when he won his maiden world championship.

Former world champions Sebastien Vettel and Fernando Alonso are trapped in watertight contracts limiting Mercedes options to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Marko feels Mercedes reluctance to promote test driver Pascal Wehrlein is an indictment of Mercedes Junior programme.

“You have a young driver programme and you have the highly-rated Wehrlein," Marko said according to Vital F1.

'But according to our information it won't be Wehrlein in the car. This means you don't trust your own junior programme.”

“Okay, Wehrlein is very young, but no risk, no fun.”

Read more on:    helmut marko  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Don't panic Mercedes: Wolff

2016-12-24 10:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Philander hold key to big first innings Rassie backs Boks to bounce back WRAP: English Premiership Advantage Sri Lanka after Day 1 in PE Proteas bowlers fight back in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 