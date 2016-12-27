Marko mocks indecisive Mercedes

Cape Town - Red Bull Racing motorsport boss Helmut Marko has been tickled by rivals Mercedes indecision over finding a replacement for world champion Nico Rosberg.



Mercedes have been plunged into this conundrum by the shock retirement of Rosberg at the end of the 2016 season when he won his maiden world championship.

Former world champions Sebastien Vettel and Fernando Alonso are trapped in watertight contracts limiting Mercedes options to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Marko feels Mercedes reluctance to promote test driver Pascal Wehrlein is an indictment of Mercedes Junior programme.

“You have a young driver programme and you have the highly-rated Wehrlein," Marko said according to Vital F1.

'But according to our information it won't be Wehrlein in the car. This means you don't trust your own junior programme.”

“Okay, Wehrlein is very young, but no risk, no fun.”