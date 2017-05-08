Lauda: The season starts in Spain

Cape Town - Niki Lauda believes the season will "start new" at the Spanish Grand Prix due to the vast amount of upgrades being introduced.

At the front of the grid, Red Bull will unleash their 'B-spec' chassis in an attempt to narrow the gap to leading duo, while Ferrari themselves have also been looking at ways they can make aerodynamic gains.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have had concerns over the weight of their W08 since the start of the season, and Lauda reckons the first leg of the European calendar marks the real start of the 2017 campaign. "It's very simple, everyone will come with upgrades," said Lauda.

"This is one race, he has won his first race and now we have to wait and see. You cannot force this kind of thing.

"Bottas was quicker [in Russia] because he won the race but Lewis is an outstanding talent, a world champion. Bottas beat him but perhaps the next three times maybe Lewis will do that. "You cannot say this but he is certainly a very good replacement for Nico, I have to say, because twice pole position and to win the fourth race is not a bad performance for us."