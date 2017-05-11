Lauda stokes the 'Vettel to Mercedes' fire

Cape Town - Niki Lauda has done little to quash continued reports that Sebastian Vettel has a pre-agreement with Mercedes for next season, praising the German as the "best at the moment."

Former F1 team boss turned TV pundit Eddie Jordan, who got it right when he told the world that Michael Schumacher would return to Formula 1 after his first retirement and would do so with Mercedes, recently stated that he believes Vettel is in talks with Mercedes.

He told Sport Bild: "Of course they're talking with Vettel. They need to be.

"Formula 1 is a brutal business. It's not just about strengthening yourself, but weakening your opponent."

Jordan, though, isn't the only F1 personality who believes a deal, or at least a pre-agreement, is in the bag.

But rather than quash the rumours, Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda has thrown fuel on the fire.

He told Auto Bild: "He's the best at the moment.

"He is a straight-lined guy without talking a lot.

"He knows what he wants, he knows the points where he has to find something within himself to get the maximum performance.

"Just an incredible guy."

Vettel, though, is keeping quiet about his future.

"I'm here at the moment with Ferrari," he said. "That's what it's all about."