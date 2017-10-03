Kubica to Toro Rosso rumours 'wide of the mark'

Cape Town - Robert Kubica will not be racing for Toro Rosso next season
with Christian Horner labelling the rumours as "wide of the mark."
Last month Kubica's most likely door back into Formula 1 was
closed when Renault opted to sign Carlos Sainz as Nico Hulkenberg's 2018
team-mate.
This has left few options available to the Polish drivers
with reports linking him to both Toro Rosso and Williams.
Horner, though, has poured cold water on the Toro Rosso
rumours, saying Williams is Kubica's "most likely" destination should
he return to the sport next season.
"We did a test out of our simulator for Renault,"
the Red Bull team boss told Sky F1. "But I think that's wide of the mark.
"I think Williams are probably the most likely
candidate for Robert and I really hope that happens for him because what we saw
from testing in Hungary was pretty impressive.
"The determination that lad has shown to get back in
the car, I think it would be great for Formula 1 to see him back on the
grid."