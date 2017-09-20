NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

JV: Vettel only has himself to blame

2017-09-20 12:39
Sebastian Vettel (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Falling 28 points behind Lewis Hamilton in the title race, Jacques Villeneuve reckons Sebastian Vettel has no one but himself to blame for taking the risk.

Vettel crashed out of the Singapore Grand Prix after moving across the track to cover Max Verstappen, resulting in heavy contact. 

While Verstappen retired on the spot, Vettel spun later on the opening lap with his already damaged Ferrari hitting the wall hard. 

"Vettel only has himself to blame," Villeneuve told Motorsport.com. 

"If you take a start and move across the line, the chances are something might happen because you don't know what is happening behind. 

"They all do that at every start, you see that in Formula 4, Formula 3, they move across the line. 

"Well if you do that, you pay the price. 

"When you fight for a championship, you cannot take a risk like that." 

He added: "You don't change line like this. It doesn't matter if he could see Kimi [Raikkonen] or not. In his mind, he didn't know if there were two or three cars there. 

"He knew he had taken an average start, so he knew other people had taken better starts than him. That's why we went across. 

"To think that way they will slow down - no, he ended up crashing. Don't point at the finger at Max. He was just there." 

Vettel escaped without penalty from the stewards who ruled it to be a racing incident. 

Asked for his thoughts on the lack of punishment, Villeneuve said: "I think he has penalised himself already enough."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ocon will remain at Force India for 2018

2017-09-20 10:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! 5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Should Allister stick more to specialists? Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell opts not to pick Pollard, Paige
Should Allister stick more to specialists? Jaco Kriel's 2017 season over T20 Global League Steyn's 'realistic' return Springboks: Now not the time for panic SA cricket's new sheriff is in town

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 