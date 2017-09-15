NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

I'm not here to finish third - Bottas

2017-09-15 08:00
Valtteri Bottas (TEAMtalk Media)
Related Links

Singapore - Valtteri Bottas said he'd see finishing third in the drivers' championship as a failure after he was handed a new one-year contract by his Formula One team Mercedes.

The Finn trails his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 38 points, and he said he needs to get his act together quickly. 

"Anything in Formula One is always possible with seven races to go," Bottas said ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 14th of 20 races this season. 

"But I do definitely need to start finishing ahead of Lewis and Sebastian if I want to keep my title hopes alive, and rather sooner than later." 

He added: "I'm not here to finish third. I definitely want to be fighting for the title as long as there is possibilities for that. 

"I really want to make the most out of the end of the year and I always set my targets very high, so third is not one of them." 

Bottas has won two races this year and has 197 points, while Hamilton (238 points) and Vettel (235) have 10 victories between them. 

A one-year deal could leave Bottas vulnerable at the end of next season, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo among the drivers who will become available. 

But Bottas said he now had the opportunity to nail down a spot with Mercedes with his performances this year and next season. 

"For sure the team always wants to have options open for the future, I understand 100 percent. But I'm very happy with this. It's still better than the original contract that I had," Bottas said. 

"As always with my career in F1, it's going to be completely up to me. If I perform well, there's no problem and we can have a long future together."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Horner slams 'frustrating' hybrids

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test Coetzee: Coaching Boks 'bloody challenging'
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 