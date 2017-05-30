Hamilton: The war is not over

Cape Town - Lewis Hamilton is adamant this year's title race is a "marathon not a sprint" after falling a full race win behind Sebastian Vettel in the standings.

While Vettel raced to the victory in Monaco on Sunday, Hamilton struggled with an ill-handling W08 which was not helped by his inability to find the sweet spot with the ultrasoft tyres.

He started down in 13th place and finished seventh at the chequered flag, salvaging some points.

However, the result means Vettel now holds a 25-point advantage in the race for this year's World title.

"The war is not over. It's a marathon not a sprint," Hamilton told Sky Sports News HQ.