Hamilton tells Mercedes what he wants for Japan

Cape Town - Chasing a fourth World title, Lewis Hamilton has told
Mercedes what he wants from the car come Japan after struggling for pace at
Sepang.
Although Hamilton extended his lead in the championship race
to 34 points over Sebastian Vettel in Malaysia, it could have been a very
different story were it not for Ferrari's engines woes.
The Scuderia looked to have the better pace at the Sepang
circuit but ultimately lost out as Vettel started P20 after engine troubles on
Saturday and Kimi Raikkonen failed to start the race.
Hamilton, though, still wasn't able to win as he was
overtaken by Red Bull's Max Verstappen early in the grand prix.
Conceding that it wasn't Mercedes' best weekend, Hamilton is
hoping for a better showing this coming weekend in Japan and has told Mercedes
what he believes is the right direction to follow.
"I have suggested what I want to do at the start of the
next race and what I need, because I am in a battle for the World
Championship," he told The Guardian.
"So I have told them what I feel is the best way to
start the next race.
"I am happy that the team is now pumped up to pull
together and will try and see what we can rectify with the package we have.”
He added: "Suzuka is a much cooler circuit generally.
"The corners are a little bit different to what we
experienced in Malaysia and we will run a different aero package as well, so we
should be better there."