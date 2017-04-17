NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Hamilton takes blame for Bahrain penalty

2017-04-17 08:34
Lewis Hamilton (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Manama - Lewis Hamilton took the blame for the five-second penalty that upset his bid to win Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, but added that he was not certain he had the speed for victory.

The three-time world champion said the penalty was a setback, but that his Mercedes may not have been fast enough to overhaul the triumphant Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

"The pit lane situation was really my fault, so apologies to the team for losing time there," said Hamilton. "I didn't know if I could catch Sebastian, but the penalty made it twice as hard.

"I'm sorry and apologise, but we still got good points for the team and we still had a great fight."

Hamilton was running second between team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Australian Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull on lap 13 when a Safety Car was deployed after a collision.

The Mercedes team called in both Bottas and Hamilton and the latter slowed in the pit lane ahead of Ricciardo to avoid having to wait behind Bottas in the pits.

A slow stop for Bottas further delayed Hamilton who lost a position when he rejoined before he was given a five-seconds penalty.

He went on to pass the Australian before serving his penalty during his second pit stop before finally passing Bottas in the closing laps and finishing behind Vettel.

Read more on:    lewis hamilton  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sainz hit with 3-place grid penalty after Stroll crash

2017-04-17 08:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea Blitzboks strengthen lead despite Singapore stumble Lions' Kriel cited for late charge Revenge for Mourinho as United stun Chelsea Stormers name squad for NZ tour
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 