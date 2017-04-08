Hamilton roars to pole in China

Shanghai - Lewis
Hamilton roared to pole position in Saturday's qualifying for the
Chinese Grand Prix as Mercedes look to avenge a stunning defeat by
Ferrari in the Formula One season opener.
The Briton, stung by Sebastian Vettel in Melbourne two weeks ago,
pipped his German rival by two tenths of a second in Shanghai with
Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen filling
row two for Sunday's race.
Hamilton jumped onto the pit wall to soak in the adulation of the
crowd after clocking the fastest lap of one minute, 31.678 seconds to
capture his fourth Chinese pole in five years.
"We knew it was going to be close," said Hamilton, forced to play
second fiddle to Vettel in the third practice session earlier in the
day.
"I managed to just chip away at it from session to session. It's
exciting for me because we really fight with these guys," added
Hamilton, a four-time winner in Shanghai.
"That's what racing is all about. It really pushes you to raise the bar each time you go out there."
Vettel, meanwhile, was left shaking his head in disbelief.
"I don't believe that, it was the perfect lap," said the four-time
world champion, who looked unstoppable in Saturday's practice run.
"I think we can still improve, so let's see what the race looks like tomorrow. Conditions will be different."
The signs point to another furious battle between Mercedes and
Ferrari but with rain forecast for race day, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo
could fancy his chances after qualifying fifth.
Team-mate Max Verstappen gets an unwanted opportunity to test the
theory that overtaking has become harder in the new wider Formula One
cars after only qualifying in 19th.
Ricciardo will start alongside Felipe Massa on the third row after the Brazilian clocked the sixth fastest time for Williams.
Behind them, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg edged out Sergio Perez's Force
India for seventh with Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso and Lance Stroll's
Williams rounding out the top 10 places on the grid.
Very much in the shop window for 2018, former world champion Fernando
Alonso appeared pleased enough after steering his underperforming
McLaren to 13th as he boasted over the team radio: "I pushed like an
animal!"
There was a hairy moment at the end of the first session of
qualifying when Antonio Giovinazzi smashed his Sauber into a wall on the
pit straight, although the Italian walked away unhurt.
Qualifying results from the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on Saturday:
Qualifying Q3:
1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:31.678
2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:31.864
3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:31.865
4. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:32.140
5. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 1:33.033
6. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 1:33.507
7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:33.580
8. Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India) 1:33.706
9. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso) 1:33.719
10. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) 1:34.220
Eliminated in Q2:
11. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Toro Rosso)
12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas)
13. Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren)
14. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber)
15. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Sauber)
Eliminated in Q1:
16. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren)
17. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas)
18. Jolyon Palmer (GBR/Renault)
19. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
20. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India)