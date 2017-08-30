Hamilton resigned to not make 'dream' Ferrari move

Cape Town - Lewis Hamilton has resigned himself to never make a "dream" move to Ferrari, at least not in the next three years.

The triple World Champion's dream of ever joining the Scuderia was scuppered last week when the Italian stable that Sebastian Vettel had signed a new three-year contract.

And having stated prior to the announced that Vettel "doesn't want to be my team mate", Hamilton concedes he won't be heading to Ferrari when his current Mercedes deal expires at the end of 2018.

"It's definitely a dream for every driver, including me," the British driver told Sky Italy at Spa.

"Whether or not l will ever be there... I guess definitely not in the next four years or whatever it is - three years."

Ferrari, though, have only locked up their line-up for 2018 as Kimi Raikkonen is staying on in a one-year deal for 2018 alone.

Hamilton added: "They're very loyal to the drivers they have.

"For all us other drivers, and particularly those that aren't in a Mercedes or a Ferrari, there's one opportunity that might come up in the future because Kimi is not going to keep going on forever.

"So I'm sure they'll be working hard to try and get that spot."