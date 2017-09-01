NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Hamilton ready to pledge future to Mercedes

2017-09-01 11:37
Lewis Hamilton (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he plans to sign a contract extension with Mercedes before the end of this year. 

The three-time World Champion's current deal runs out at the end of next season but, following the news of his title rival Sebastian Vettel signing a new contract with Ferrari, he is ready to follow suit at the Silver Arrows. 

"It doesn't really change much for me because l plan to extend with the team, which we will do as some point in the second half of the season or towards the end of the year," Hamilton said when asked about whether Vettel's contract signing changes his plans. 

"I know Toto has said we should wait until the season because that's generally what we like to do.

"There's no rush and l still have another year. The last contract went all the way into midway through the year [it was due to expire]. I know the team are committed to me and l've never picked up the phone and spoken to other teams. 

"I'm not trying to weigh up my options and if l was l would phone up Toto and say 'look, I am just doing due diligence and seeing what options are available.' But currently l have no plans to do that."

Read more on:    mercedes  |  f1  |  lewis hamilton  |  motorsport
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vettel insists equal treatment at Ferrari

2017-09-01 10:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach Cheetahs face many ‘old friends’ Cheetahs name side for PRO14 debut match London Irish sign Bok lock Bok boost for Golden Lions
John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 8 WRAP: PRO14 - Week 1

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 