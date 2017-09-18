NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Hamilton: I knew I could win in the rain

2017-09-18 10:33
Lewis Hamilton (Getty)
Cape Town - As soon as it rained at the Marina Bay circuit, Lewis Hamilton says he knew that he could come from fifth on the grid to win the race.

Starting fifth on the grid, the championship leader avoided the first lap carnage that took out his title rival Sebastian Vettel along with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen. 

From there on it was a race that belonged to Hamilton who race unchallenged to the win, beating Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas. 

"I didn't pray for a miracle - I didn't pray for anything to happen - but when it rained I thought, this is it: I can win from fifth in the rain," he said. 

"I was so sure I was going to be able to do something and then everything happened - everyone disappeared. 

"I was really, really happy – no mistakes, just a really well-controlled race in those conditions." 

He added: "Obviously it was very fortunate with the Ferraris at the beginning, but I couldn't be happier or more grateful." 

"And to come here today, with the idea of damage limitation, thinking I'm going to come out of here behind again in the championship - and actually I'm further ahead.

"So I definitely count my blessings and don't take it for granted." 

With six races remaining this season Hamilton leads Vettel by 28 points. 

The 32-year-old, though, has warned against writing off Ferrari. 

"Honestly, I think it's going to be very close in the next races," he said. "It's hard to predict."

