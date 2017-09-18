Hamilton: I knew I could win in the rain

Cape Town - As soon as it rained at the Marina Bay circuit, Lewis
Hamilton says he knew that he could come from fifth on the grid to win the
race.
Starting fifth on the grid, the championship leader avoided
the first lap carnage that took out his title rival Sebastian Vettel along with
Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.
From there on it was a race that belonged to Hamilton who
race unchallenged to the win, beating Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas.
"I didn't pray for a miracle - I didn't pray for
anything to happen - but when it rained I thought, this is it: I can win from
fifth in the rain," he said.
"I was so sure I was going to be able to do something
and then everything happened - everyone disappeared.
"I was really, really happy – no mistakes, just a
really well-controlled race in those conditions."
He added: "Obviously it was very fortunate with the
Ferraris at the beginning, but I couldn't be happier or more grateful."
"And to come here today, with the idea of damage
limitation, thinking I'm going to come out of here behind again in the
championship - and actually I'm further ahead.
"So I definitely count my blessings and don't take it
for granted."
With six races remaining this season Hamilton leads Vettel
by 28 points.
The 32-year-old, though, has warned against writing off
Ferrari.
"Honestly, I think it's going to be very close in the
next races," he said. "It's hard to predict."