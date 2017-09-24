NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Hamilton has no desire to chase Schumacher's record

2017-09-24 17:27
Michael Schumacher (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Lewis Hamilton has said that chasing down Michael Schumacher's record of seven World Championship titles is not something he "desires" to do.

Schumacher continues to recover at the family home on Lake Geneva, Switzerland from the serious head trauma he suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Hamilton, who is a three-time World Champion, is 28 points clear of Sebastian Vettel in his pursuit of a fourth title. 

Although the Briton feels he has "five or six years" left in Formula 1, he has not got Schumacher's total on his mind at all.

"Honestly, I'm working just step by step. It's hard enough to get these championships won one at a time; it's hard enough just to get this fourth one," Hamilton said.

"Currently, it's quite clear for me. Who knows if we're going to get anywhere near Michael? Seven championships - I personally don't have a desire to chase that."

Hamilton also stated, though, that he is loving Formula 1 "more than ever" and is enjoying the challenge this season.

"I'm loving driving more than ever. I feel like I'm driving better than ever. I feel the most whole as a driver that I've ever been, which is a great feeling," he added.

"I'm enjoying the challenge - the fact we have a balanced car alongside a Ferrari and sometimes a Red Bull, so it's great to be able to be challenged by another team and really have to play on your qualities and work on your weaknesses.

"At the end of every season, you always have a think about your future. I set a good five-year plan, but it gets altered every year as you add another year onto it."

