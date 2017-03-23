NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Hamilton and Vettel disagree about favourite tag

2017-03-23 21:47
Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The mind games between Mercedes and Ferrari continued in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel labelling the other team as the favourites.

Although Ferrari topped the timesheets in pre-season testing, claiming the top two spots, it is Mercedes who have dominated Formula 1 over the past three years.

As such Hamilton has billed Ferrari as the team to beat Down Under.

"I see Ferrari being the quickest," said the British racer.

"I think they will definitely be the favourites but of course we'll find out more going into the weekend.

"Sebastian is normally a lot more hyped. I can tell he's excited and trying to keep a lid on it. They were very quick."

Vettel, though, says it is Mercedes

"Obviously Mercedes has been in very strong form the last three years," he said. "Even though they changed the rules I think if the team is strong they build a strong car the year after no matter what you do with the rules."

He added that it is "very clear who is the favourite for all of us."

But whichever team emerges quickest, Hamilton concedes that it is great racing between the teams that fans want to see.

"I think the fans want to see close racing, but between all of us here," he said. "We need Fernando [Alonso] to have a good car.

"You want to be racing against the best in F1 - that's what fans want to see. They want to see that competitiveness.

"I'm looking forward to lots of close racing in 2017."

As for whether Red Bull, who failed to shine in pre-season testing, can enter the fray, Hamilton said: "I'm very keen to see what Red Bull bring because they were quite a long way behind through testing - at least compared to Ferrari.

"I assume they are bringing something here which I am excited to see."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Crash course: 2017 F1 season preview

2017-03-23 20:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams Steven Kitshoff: Why I'm heading back to SA Div hits out at Smith, says Boks will struggle Reports suggest Ackermann close to Lions exit
New era begins for Senatla Domingo: Proteas a work in progress Hamilton wants more women, fewer 'dudes' Serfontein set for Bulls milestone Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 