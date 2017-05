Cape Town - Former world motorcycling champion, 35-year-old Nicky Hayden, has died following a serious bicycle accident last week.

Hayden was hit by a vehicle while on a training ride in the coastal town of Rimini in Italy.

He suffered severe head as well as chest injuries and was later declared brain dead by doctors.

'The Kentucky Kid' won the 2006 MotoGP championship from friend and close rival, Valentino Rossi.

