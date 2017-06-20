FIA reveal 21-race calendar for 2018

Paris - A 21-race season awaits in 2018, with a triple-header featured for the first time ever on a Formula One calendar - but two races are in doubt.

The return of France and Germany, plus the omission of Malaysia, will see the calendar extended slightly from 2017 and a busy summer is in store as a result.

The French Grand Prix has been pencilled in for June 24, with the Austrian Grand Prix to follow seven days after and then the British Grand Prix is scheduled for June 8 - marking three races in as many weekends.

The other key stand-out is that the Chinese Grand Prix (April 8) and the Singapore Grand Prix (September 16) are listed as provisional and could be in doubt.

There is no change to the first and final destinations on the F1 calendar as Australia and Abu Dhabi keep their respective roles.

The first race of the 2018 season begins on March 25 and the final race is on November 25.

Formula One world championship schedule for 2018 season:

March 25: Australia (Melbourne)

April 8: China (Shanghai)

April 15: Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 29: Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 13: Spain (Barcelona)

May 27: Monaco

June 10: Canada (Montreal)

June 24: France (Le Castellet)

July 1: Austria (Spielberg)

July 8: Britain (Silverstone)

July 22: Germany (Hockenheim)

July 29: Hungary (Budapest)

August 26: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

September 2: Italy (Monza)

September 16: Singapore

September 30: Russia (Sochi)

October 7: Japan (Suzuka)

October 21: United States (Austin)

October 28: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 11: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 25: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)