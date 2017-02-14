NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

F1 legend: Rosberg should pip Wayde for Laureus award

2017-02-14 06:56
Wayde van Niekerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Monaco

Monaco - Wayde van Niekerk won't find himself in the same conversation as Nico Rosberg very often, but the 18th Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco have provided an exception.

South Africa's Van Niekerk is nominated for Breakthrough of the Year at Tuesday night's ceremony following his stunning gold medal in the 400m at last year's Rio Olympics.

Van Niekerk shocked the world when he smashed Michael Johnson's 17-year-old record in a performance that even left Usain Bolt with his jaw dropped.

It was a night to remember, and South Africans will find it hard to justify giving this award to Formula One driver Nico Rosberg instead. 

Rosberg won his maiden drivers world championship in 2016, shocking the year's favourite and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the process.

As South Africans may be biased towards Van Niekerk in picking their winner for the award, so too is F1 legend David Coulthard. 

"I’m going to obviously be loyal to motorsport," the Scotsman said with an honest smile.

“If I look at what Nico has managed to finally do, it is only now that we see how much he had to detach himself from regular family life in the way he was preparing. 

"I can relate to it because I once upon a time tried to win a world championship as well and I tried everything that was open to me."

Rosberg dropped a bombshell on the F1 community when, at just 31, he retired from the sport soon after being crowned world champion.

“To beat someone like Lewis Hamilton in the same car... even with a bit of fortune here and there... you still have to be in it and take your opportunities,” Coulthard added.

“I don’t think either would be undeserving but I think with a true world championship across an entire season, there’s probably been more people watching that (Rosberg's) journey.”

Another front-runner for the award is surely Leicester City, who overcame 5000/1 odds to win the English Premiership in 2015/16.

Fiji's Sevens side (Rio winners), Iceland's football team (Euro 2016 quarter-finals) and long-distance runner Almaz Ayana (Rio gold) are also nominated. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rosberg: Mercedes will 'contemplate' Vettel

2017-02-13 21:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PSL release statement on Loftus hooliganism SA to lose a Super Rugby team? WATCH: Pirates hooligans invade Loftus Ernie Els joins Donald Trump for a round of golf Double injury blow for Stormers
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Keohane on Joost and SA Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 