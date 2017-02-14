F1 legend: Rosberg should pip Wayde for Laureus award

"I’m going to obviously be loyal to motorsport," the Scotsman said with an honest smile.

“If I look at what Nico has managed to finally do, it is only now that we see how much he had to detach himself from regular family life in the way he was preparing.

"I can relate to it because I once upon a time tried to win a world championship as well and I tried everything that was open to me."

Rosberg dropped a bombshell on the F1 community when, at just 31, he retired from the sport soon after being crowned world champion.

“To beat someone like Lewis Hamilton in the same car... even with a bit of fortune here and there... you still have to be in it and take your opportunities,” Coulthard added.

“I don’t think either would be undeserving but I think with a true world championship across an entire season, there’s probably been more people watching that (Rosberg's) journey.”