Ecclestone tasked with Brazil Grand Prix talks

London - Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone's renowned negotiating skills and access to state leaders have been called upon by his successor Chase Carey in order to save the Brazil Grand Prix.

Ecclestone, whose 40-year reign as the face of Formula One ended abruptly in January when new owners Liberty Media appointed Carey to his role, told Sky Sports News he had been asked to try and persuade the Brazilian president to contribute money to the Interlagos race.

"The only thing Chase has asked me to do, as he knows I'm going to Brazil this weekend, is to chat to the president to see if he will put some money into the race in Brazil," said Ecclestone.

"Otherwise it's possible we are going to lose that race, which I wouldn't like to do as I put it there 45-odd years ago and it's a good race," added the 86-year-old.

The race, whose contract runs till 2022, has seen many memorable moments with Frenchman Alain Prost holding the record for victories at the track with six.

In 2009, Briton Jenson Button secured his one and only world title at the Sao Paulo circuit.