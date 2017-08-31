NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Decision time for McLaren over Honda future

2017-08-31 13:56
Fernando Alonso (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - McLaren are reportedly ready to finally sign the divorce papers and split from Honda, with crunch talks set to take place at the Italian Grand Prix.

According to Autosport, the Woking-based team have not been convinced that the Japanese manufacturer can improve their fortunes after issuing them with an ultimatum earlier in the season.

There is also pressure coming from Fernando Alonso, who said after his latest retirement in Spa that he would be willing to work with McLaren again next year, but is not overly keen with the prospect of having to work with Honda as well.

It is set to be a messy break-up, but with rumours circulating that talks between Toro Rosso and Honda are back on, it would free up McLaren to be powered by Renault next season.

McLaren would be willing to supply Toro Rosso with their gearboxes if it meant the Red Bull junior team having Honda power units in their car, but Honda are believed to be reluctant at this stage to agree a deal as they still believe they can make McLaren great again.

Read more on:    mclaren  |  honda  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Grid penalties, DRS on chopping block?

18 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi should be next Bok captain - Gary Gold Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach Mitchell makes wholesale changes to Bulls team Twitter reacts to Proteas new coach, Ottis Gibson Aussie 'prima donnas' humbled by Bangladesh
Smart money on Sharks to win Currie Cup! CSA welcomes Ottis Gibson as Proteas coach T20: Lorgat promises ‘tiered pricing’ Boks to utilise Pollard in midfield? Smith: We let ourselves down in the first innings

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 