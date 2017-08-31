Decision time for McLaren over Honda future

Cape Town - McLaren
are reportedly ready to finally sign the divorce papers and split from
Honda, with crunch talks set to take place at the Italian Grand Prix.
According to Autosport, the Woking-based team have not been
convinced that the Japanese manufacturer can improve their fortunes
after issuing them with an ultimatum earlier in the season.
There is also pressure coming from Fernando Alonso, who said after
his latest retirement in Spa that he would be willing to work with
McLaren again next year, but is not overly keen with the prospect of
having to work with Honda as well.
It is set to be a messy break-up, but with rumours circulating that
talks between Toro Rosso and Honda are back on, it would free up McLaren
to be powered by Renault next season.
McLaren would be willing to supply Toro Rosso with their gearboxes if
it meant the Red Bull junior team having Honda power units in their
car, but Honda are believed to be reluctant at this stage to agree a
deal as they still believe they can make McLaren great again.