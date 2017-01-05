NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Dakar Rally claims star duo on only day four

2017-01-05 20:36
Toby Price (AP)
Related Links

San Salvador de Jujuy - Defending motorcycle champion Toby Price was forced out of the Dakar Rally on Thursday after breaking his left leg, joining two-time auto winner Nasser Al Attiyah on the sidelines on just the fourth day of racing.

Australian rider Price suffered his race-ending injury when he tumbled off his KTM motorbike after 371km of the fourth stage from San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina to Tupiza in Bolivia as the 9,000km race climbed into the dizzying altitudes of the Andes.

The 29-year-old had to be airlifted off the course, which hit 3,000 metres above sea level, to hospital.

Earlier in the day, Qatar's Al Attiyah, the 2011 and 2015 champion, was also forced to pull out after his Toyota lost a wheel on Wednesday's third stage, a setback which left him stranded for over an hour.

The 46-year-old had been among the pre-race favourites and was sitting second in the overall standings behind Peugeot's Sebastien Loeb before Wednesday's action.

However, he was down in 25th place overall on Thursday morning, more than two hours off the lead, and did not even start the fourth stage.

"The damage to his Toyota Hilux is too extensive to be repaired by his team," organisers said.

Austria's Matthias Walkner, on a KTM, took victory on the fourth moto stage ahead of Spain's overall leader Joan Barreda on a Honda.

Walkner finished 2min 2sec ahead of Barreda while French rider Michael Metge on another Honda was third, 3min 18sec behind Walkner.

"I am happy with my victory today but I just hope Toby is OK," said Walkner.

Barreda has a 22min 16sec lead over Chile's Pablo Quintanilla, who is on a Husqvarna, in the overall standings.

"Today was really difficult, especially the first 70 kilometres, with amazing navigation... at two points I was not really sure, but finally I trusted myself," said Barreda.

Read more on:    dakar rally 2017  |  toby price  |  rallying
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rosberg retirement even caught trainer unawares

2017-01-05 19:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner CONFIRMED: Abbott, Rossouw to leave SA, Proteas Rabada magic seals Proteas win Abbott: I feared being dropped for four years
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 