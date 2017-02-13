NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Coulthard: Kyalami ready for F1 return

2017-02-13 19:27
David Coulthard (File)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Monaco

Monaco - South Africa is ready to host Formula One racing again, and Kyalami should be the venue. 

That is the view of racing legend David Coulthard, who was speaking to media at the 18th Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on Monday. 

South Africa, and Kyalami, last hosted a Grand Prix all the way back in 1993. 

Coulthard, who was at the track last year for an exhibition event, is adamant that it has the characteristics to host a race on the Formula One calendar. 

“That track is ready to go," Coulthard, a Laureus ambassador, said on the eve of the awards ceremony.

"The investment that has been made … the drivers would love the challenge because it’s retained a lot of the old character of the race track. 

"It’s a formality, I would say, of it being made capable of hosting Formula One.

“To have a true world championships, you’ve got to be in the continents. 

"If we look at the popularity and success that South Africa has had in Formula One in the past … there have been many great Grand Prix's there." 

Coulthard, now 45, is fully aware of the fact that Formula One weekends are massive events that, ultimately, need to make money for the host region. 

But, he adds, that is not necessarily the case at the moment.

"It was a question of cost and ability to host the event and actually make it at least a break-even business," he says of South Africa losing Formula One.

"Formula One has lost a little bit of its ability to deliver that to places like South Africa.”

But, under new ownership, the industry could be prepared to try one or two shake-ups.

“Liberty Media (new owners) are meeting with everybody to try to really understand what the opportunities are," said Coulthard. 

"Clearly they need to get a return of investment, so that means bringing money in. But if you’ve got somewhere like Silverstone (England) with 120 000 people struggling to break even, then there’s something not quite right in the way the distribution of funds are happening. 

"Let’s wait and see as the new contracts come up for renewal, whether there really is an appetite to go there (South Africa). From my point of view, why would we not? There is a fan base, cars are celebrated there."

Read more on:    david coulthard  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lauda: Nobody will hold back in testing

2017-02-13 19:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PSL release statement on Loftus hooliganism SA to lose a Super Rugby team? WATCH: Pirates hooligans invade Loftus Double injury blow for Stormers Ernie Els joins Donald Trump for a round of golf
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Keohane on Joost and SA Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 