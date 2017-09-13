NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Bottas re-signs with Mercedes for 2018

2017-09-13 13:58
Valtteri Bottas (TEAMtalk Media)
Singapore - Valtteri Bottas will remain with Mercedes for the 2018 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday. 

The former Williams driver joined the Brackley squad at the start of this year's championship on a one-year deal, replacing Nico Rosberg following the World Champ's shock retirement. 

Not only has Bottas brought in the races, winning two grand prix - Russia and Austria, he has also been a good with team-mate Lewis Hamilton. 

As such Mercedes renewed his contract for 2018. 

“I am honoured and proud to continue to work with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2018 and to remain part of the Mercedes family. Together, we continue to grow stronger day by day, and by keeping up our hard work I believe the sky is the limit,” said Bottas. 

“When the team hired me for the 2017 season, they took a leap of faith by putting their trust in my skills. This new contract for 2018 shows that I’ve earned that trust. I’m happy to have celebrated my first race wins in a Silver Arrow.

"However, there’s always room for improvement and I still have not shown my full potential. I will continue to work hard on and off the track, to further improve my driving, get even better results and show that putting their trust in me was the right decision. " 

Motorsport boss Toto Wolff added: “We gave Valtteri a big challenge this year: joining the team at the eleventh hour, stepping up to the forefront of F1 and pairing with the sport’s best driver as his team-mate. With that in mind, his results have been probably even more impressive. 

“There have been ups and downs – more ups, fewer downs – and some great highlights like his two race wins in Russian and Austria. Overall, the balance of his performances and his upward trajectory made it a no-brainer for us to continue with him into 2018. 

“For our team, the bonus factors are the respect and sportsmanship that have grown between our two drivers. The chemistry and dynamic between Valtteri and Lewis work and are what we need to take the fight to our competitors.”

mercedes  |  f1  |  valtteri bottas  |  motorsport
Live Video Streaming
Video Highlights
Injuries to decide All Blacks v Boks clash?
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak!

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
