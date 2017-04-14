NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Bottas: It's not all about Hamilton and Vettel

2017-04-14 10:45
Valtteri Bottas (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town -  This season is not going to only be about Lewis Hamilton versus Sebastian Vettel as Valtteri Bottas intends getting involved in the title fight.

Two races in and Hamilton and Vettel are joint leaders in the Drivers' Championship, tied on 43 points.

Both drivers have claimed one victory and one runner-up finish while their team-mates have been a bit off the pace.

This was notable in China where a spin behind the Safety Car cost Bottas vital positions. 

He recovered to finish sixth and sits fourth in the standings on 23 points.

"It is way too early to say there are only two drivers for the championship," Bottas said.

"It's a long season, so I wouldn't say it's just all going to be about Lewis and Sebastian. The season is long and things can change.

"In the end, of course, results are all that matter and I'm very keen to get the proper results as soon as possible, because every point I lose now will affect by the end of the year. 

"But I don't feel I'm in a rush with anything. I feel that if I keep doing what I'm doing, progress every single day with the team, I'm sure we'll be at a very, very good level soon, so I don't feel any panic or rush to prove anything.

"The team knows exactly where I am with my performance and that's what counts."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wehrlein dismisses critics ahead of Sauber debut

2017-04-14 09:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 