NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Bottas: Hamilton relationship could take a turn

2017-05-02 22:00
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (TEAMtalk Media)
Related Links

Cape Town - With his first race win on the board, Valtteri Bottas admits his amicable relationship with Lewis Hamilton may not last as the Mercedes team-mates fight for the World title.

Bottas raced to his first win as a Formula 1 driver in Russia on Sunday, holding off Sebastian Vettel to take the chequered flag.

Hamilton, who struggled throughout the weekend and could only finish fourth, was one of the first to congratulate the Finn.

But while their relationship is friendly at the moment, Bottas admits that may not last through to the end of the season.

"Lewis said he was happy for me which was very nice from him," he said. "We have been able to be very professional so far.

"If he has been in front of me I tell him honestly that he has done a great job, and vice-versa. 

"It is good to see that from a three-time World champion. The Ferrari drivers were saying well done, too.

"But it is going to be a long year, and at some point things might get a bit more tricky and tight. 

"When it comes to the championship fight, there might be less talking and more fighting on track."

Read more on:    sochi gp  |  lewish hamilton  |  valtteri bottas  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vettel: Massa did Bottas a favour - twice

2017-05-02 20:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy Bulls baffle with Boom signing 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 