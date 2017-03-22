Bottas: 'Difficult year' ahead against Hamilton

Cape Town - Valtteri Bottas has said he is going to be in for a "difficult year" trying to beat Lewis Hamilton, but believes he can.

Hamilton is the clear favourite to land what would be a fourth World Championship for the Brit, while Bottas is third favourite behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

"He's a great driver and a champion and I haven't won a race so in theory the odds are for him. But I know what I'm capable of in a winning car."

Bottas has been given a one-year deal by Mercedes, but the Finn wants to do everything in his power to extend his stay with the Silver Arrows.

"I know this is a special opportunity and I have a lot of things to prove to secure my place for the long term," he added.

He said: "We have both been keen on sharing data. There are no issues with that. We have been very open, both ways. Our meetings have been very productive."