Aston Martin to become Red Bull's title sponsor

Paris - Aston Martin is to become title sponsor of the Red Bull Formula One team from 2018, it was announced on Monday.

"Title partnership is the next logical step for our Innovation Partnership with Red Bull Racing," said Aston Martin president and CEO Andy Palmer.

"We are enjoying the global brand awareness that a revitalised Formula One provides."

Aston Martin, established in 1913, quit Formula One in 1960 and made its return as a sponsor to Red Bull, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo as the team's drivers, last year.

"Having conceived and created the remarkably successful Aston Martin Valkyrie together in 2016, we extended our relationship this year and are now delighted to further strengthen the Partnership and see the team competing as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing from 2018," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.