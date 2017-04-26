Alonso settles into his new 'office'

Cape Town - Ahead of his first oval test, Fernando Alonso has been settling in to his new "office" thanks to Honda's IndyCar simulator.
Next Wednesday the double world champion will take to the
Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his first laps around an oval circuit in
an IndyCar.
His preparations for his Indianapolis 500 debut are already in full
swing as the F1 driver, who will skip the Monaco Grand Prix to race in
the prestigious event, has been familiarising himself with IndyCars
thanks to Honda's sim.
McLaren also offered fans a sneak peak of the team's Indy challenger. But it was just a peak...