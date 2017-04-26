NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Alonso settles into his new 'office'

2017-04-26 12:49
Fernando Alonso (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Ahead of his first oval test, Fernando Alonso has been settling in to his new "office" thanks to Honda's IndyCar simulator.

Next Wednesday the double world champion will take to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his first laps around an oval circuit in an IndyCar.

His preparations for his Indianapolis 500 debut are already in full swing as the F1 driver, who will skip the Monaco Grand Prix to race in the prestigious event, has been familiarising himself with IndyCars thanks to Honda's sim.

McLaren also offered fans a sneak peak of the team's Indy challenger. But it was just a peak...

