Motorsport

Alonso: Schumacher was my toughest opponent

2017-01-04 14:20
Michael Schumacher (AP)
Cape Town - Throughout his 15-years in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso revealed that Michael Schumacher was his toughest opponent on the track.

Despite battling it out with a host of talented drivers since his career began, the Spaniard was in awe of the German racing legend, calling him one of a kind.

"Michael was really special," he told Auto, Motor und Sport.

"Of all the drivers I raced he was undoubtedly the most talented. Everyone respects Michael, he is a legend. For my generation he will always be the man who dominated Formula 1.

"It was a privilege for me to have been given the opportunity to race against him and fight him for the world championship."

Praising some of his attributes, Alonso was most impressed with seven-time World Champion’s relentless attitude on the track and his skill to turn a bad situation into a good one.

"He was tough and never gave up, making the most of every opportunity that came his way. He gave it his best every single time,” he continued.

"I remember so well the 2006 season when we battled for the title until the very last race. When the Bridgestones were performing he was unbeatable, but when the Michelin's had the edge he was still he was still a force to be reckoned with.

"Even when you had the perfect weekend and succeeded in depriving him of some big points, he would still finish third or fourth! Only Michael could do that."

