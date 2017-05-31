NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Alonso rules out Red Bull move

2017-05-31 10:49
Fernando Alonso (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Fernando Alonso has admitted he has no "concrete plan" for 2018 yet, but is pretty sure he will not be joining Red Bull during the off-season.

The two-time world champion is out of contract at the end of the year and the speculation continues as to where he will end up next season.

And while he revealed Mercedes and Renault could be possibilities, a switch to Red Bull is not likely as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are both locked in for the team in 2018.

"We'll see. I would be lying if I told you now that I have a concrete plan," Alonso told Planeta Calleja.

"I could go to another team - I don't know whether it is Mercedes or another. If Renault starts to dominate, I don't know. If in June or July a team calls, I think we would have a chance, but it's all to be talked about.

"I think perhaps Red Bull is the only one that has doors a little closed because it already has young drivers with long contracts."

Read more on:    fernando alonso  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Raikkonen now Ferrari 'No.2' - Hamilton

2017-05-31 09:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
NZ scribe questions All Black calling SA ref ‘bro’ Rabada jumps to No 1 in ODI rankings Big names left out of Wallabies squad Boks put through their paces against SWD It's official! SA Rugby makes RWC 2023 bid
Drotske: 'Sad day' if Cheetahs are axed Boks, Bulls receive Pollard boost 4 SA golfers added to US Open field Woods 'sorry' for DUI, says alcohol not involved 2019 TDF to start from Brussels

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 